Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 64000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The company owns a 100% interest in the Rateria property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 12,167 hectares.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.