Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hansard Global stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 42.80 ($0.56). 74,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.39. Hansard Global has a 12 month low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 61.54 ($0.80).

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

