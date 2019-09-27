Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Up 14.7% in September

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 386,800 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 66,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other news, Director Gregory H. Trepp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory E. Salyers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 804,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

