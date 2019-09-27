GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Oppenheimer

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $239.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GWPH. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $9.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.41. 763,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,576. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $71,638.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

