Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GURE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 7,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.30. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

In other Gulf Resources news, COO Naihui Miao sold 166,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $119,685.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ming Yang purchased 661,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,386.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,173,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,170.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.