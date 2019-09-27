GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.41

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 46580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Get GrubHub alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $2,002,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

GrubHub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.