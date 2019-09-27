Greenway Technologies (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Shares Down 22.4%

Greenway Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GWTI) traded down 22.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 19,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 59,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWTI)

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. It offers G-Reformer technology for converting natural gas into synthesis gas, an intermediate gas used by industry in the production of ammonia, methane, liquid fuels, and other downstream products.

