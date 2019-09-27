Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 89,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.07. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

