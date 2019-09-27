Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,231. The company has a market cap of $278.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 36,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $503,993.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,204.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 107,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $1,533,246.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 767,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 65,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 277.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

