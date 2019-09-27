Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.08

Great Eastern Energy Co. Ltd. (LON:GEEC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.08 and traded as low as $40.50. Great Eastern Energy shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48.

About Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC)

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

