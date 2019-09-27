Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

GTN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Gray Television and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Gray Television has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gray Television by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Gray Television by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 252,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.