Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GTN.A stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.09. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%.

GTN.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

