Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 103.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 962.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $227,000.

BAR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

