Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.39. Grana y Montero SAA shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 4,122 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $428.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grana y Montero SAA by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 112,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Grana y Montero SAA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile (NYSE:GRAM)

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

