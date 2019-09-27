Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 312,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 237,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 124,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 1,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,481. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $915.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Gorman-Rupp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

