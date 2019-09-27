Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.93

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 3487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $731.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,649,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $398,297.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,225 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,138. 67.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

