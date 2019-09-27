GoldMint Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $519,222.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00189588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.01031481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089461 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.