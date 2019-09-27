Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €79.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.61 ($85.59).

Shares of SAX opened at €69.70 ($81.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.34. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

