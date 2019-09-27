GoldFund (GFUN) Price Down 29.8% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $46,956.00 and $28.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,935,091 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

