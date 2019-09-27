Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSS. Beacon Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
GSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,181. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
