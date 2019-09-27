GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.50, 328,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 487,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

The stock has a market cap of $185.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,668,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 228,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,760,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,018,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

