Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.72% of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LNGR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

