Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.17

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.17 and traded as low as $15.90. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.17. The firm has a market cap of $356.44 million and a PE ratio of 176.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.43.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.61%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

