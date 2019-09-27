Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 68,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,686. The stock has a market cap of $669.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.89. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

GLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

