GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 95,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.91. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

