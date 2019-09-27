Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,088. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,359,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

