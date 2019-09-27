GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.78 ($28.82).

G1A stock traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €25.27 ($29.38). 443,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.06. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €33.14 ($38.53).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

