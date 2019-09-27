GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.38

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.38 and traded as low as $126.20. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $126.60, with a volume of 1,978,697 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. The company has a current ratio of 317.82, a quick ratio of 317.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.38.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

