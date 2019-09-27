Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,858 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.70% of Gardner Denver worth $117,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth about $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 270.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDI. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of GDI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 5,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,294. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Gardner Denver’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

