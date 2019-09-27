Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) were up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 121,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 178,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 144,834 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

