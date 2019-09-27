Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2,311.9% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 121,491 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. 23,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,689. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.