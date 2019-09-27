Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 393.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.84. 5,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $154.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

