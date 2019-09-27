Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.02. 18,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,127. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

