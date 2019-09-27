Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.93. 58,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

