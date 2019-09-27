Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,338 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 102,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,563. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

