Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,656 FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

