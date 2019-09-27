Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at UBS Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRES. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 903.73 ($11.81).

Shares of LON:FRES traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 706.20 ($9.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,709,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 777.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Charles Jacobs bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

