Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,941,000 after buying an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 46.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,513,000 after purchasing an additional 450,309 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 50,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.