Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.02.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BEN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 50,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.