Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,838. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.03. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

