Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 42.7% in September

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 165,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of FORR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $287,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 940.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $224,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth $226,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

