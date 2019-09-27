Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Trading Down 10.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) shares were down 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, approximately 644,207 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,404% from the average daily volume of 42,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,217.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

