Force Protocol Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.58 million worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007270 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001813 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,578,147 tokens. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

