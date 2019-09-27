FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,854,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after acquiring an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 252,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.17.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

