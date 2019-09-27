FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:TLDH)

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 2,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088. FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

