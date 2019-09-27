First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.58, approximately 15,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 146,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73.

