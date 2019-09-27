First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1951 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 28.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.