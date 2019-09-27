First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

FSMB stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.