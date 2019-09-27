First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $48.18, approximately 255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.