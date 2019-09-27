First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Declares $0.25 — Dividend

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2472 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 382,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,424. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $26.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

