First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Plans — Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1274 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

